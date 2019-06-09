Elissa J. McClung

1937-2019

Elissa J. McClung, 82, entered the Heavenly Kingdom on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert McClung, parents, Clyde and Maureen Browning, brother, Robert Browning, and her daughter, Elissa Marie McClung. She is survived by her sons, John D. and Mark W. McClung, sister-in-law, Alice Browning, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born on May 21, 1937 in Houston, she graduated from Reagan High School, class of 1955, and married her soulmate Robert (Bob) in June of that year. Elissa was a stay-at-home mother to her children, and volunteered at several hospitals over the years. Elissa was a long-time member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Houston, at her death, and where she is known to many as the "the pocket-cross lady" due to the many needle-point pocket crosses she gave out. She will be sorely missed by all.

A visitation for Elissa will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Pat H. Foley & Co., located 1200 W 34th St. Houston, TX 77018. Her service will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 am at First United Methodist Church, located at 1320 Main St. Houston, TX 77002, with her committal service immediately following at Forest Park Lawndale, located at 6900 Lawndale St. Houston, TX 77023.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Houston. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary