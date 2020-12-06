1/1
Elizabeth Alvarado
1942 - 2020
Elizabeth Alvarado
1942-2020
Elizabeth (Liz) Alvarado, 78, of Houston, Texas was called home to be with our Lord on November 28, 2020.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 58 years, Phillip R. Alvarado, Jr.; sons Philllip R. Alvarado, III and Stephen E. Braunagel; brothers Bill Valadez and wife Lynda, John L. Valadez and fiance Charlene; sister Cindy Valdez and husband Gary.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her loving parents Manuel L. and Emily S. Valadez; brothers Manuel Jr. and Michael Valadez; aunts Lily Sanchez and Josefina Camacho.
Elizabeth was a loving and adoring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will truly be missed by all that knew her and loved her very much.
Family and friends will be welcomed for visitation on Tuesday, December 08, 2020 from 5PM to 7 PM.
Rosery service will start at 6PM. Memorial Service on Wednesday, December 09, 2020 at 10AM at: Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Frwy, Houston, TX 77060, 281-443-0063.
There will be a reception following the service at the Funeral Home Reception Room.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
DEC
8
Rosary
06:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
DEC
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
2814430063
