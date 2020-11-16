1/1
Elizabeth Ann Edwards
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth Ann Guy Edwards
1940-2020
Elizabeth Ann Guy Edwards, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13th, 2020.
Elizabeth was our guiding light, and rock that made our family as happy, well rounded and as strong as we are. She loved family, friends, and travel. She will be missed dearly.
Elizabeth was married to the love of her life, Michael Hurley Edwards, who passed in 1996. She is survived by, Todd Edwards and wife, Lori Edwards; children, Tori Edwards, Cade Edwards, Mary Margaret Edwards; Toby Edwards and wife - Angela Edwards; children, Evin Edwards, Ruby Edwards,
Tracey Garcia and Husband, Julio Garcia; children, Gabriela Garcia, Michael Garcia, Tiffany Karakoosh and husband, Mat Karakoosh.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Francis Episcopal Church.
Any contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Francis Episcopal Church
