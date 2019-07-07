Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Atkinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Atkinson

The third child of Ellen and Ronald Warren, Elizabeth Atkinson developed her tenacity and work ethic on her parent's dairy farm near Troy Kansas. She excelled on her high school basketball team and once visited her older sister Patricia at Kansas State, where Elizabeth first met a young Farmhouse Fraternity man from a cattle and wheat farm near Winfield, Kansas. Several years later, after graduating as valedictorian, Elizabeth attended her Kansas State freshman orientation where her Group Leader, Neal Atkinson from Winfield (and Treasurer of the Blue Key Honor Society), had reshuffled the orientation assignments to include Elizabeth within his Group. Within two years they were married and stationed in Puerto Rico where Neal was copilot for B36 aircraft and Elizabeth experienced the adventures of exploring Caribbean cultures and rearing the first of five children.

Following the conclusion of this service Elizabeth and Neal moved to Winfield Kansas and continued their extraordinary partnership to explore and build. Need a house? Neal purchased limestone field stones cleared from a pasture and served as de facto architect and stone mason while Elizabeth hand mixed the mortar in a wheelbarrow (while adding a daughter and son to the "mix"). They created a beautiful contemporary split level home still standing as a visionary residence. A career move to Eby Construction in Wichita, initially for Neal as company pilot and estimator (and the arrival of two more sons), subsequently led to adventures in Parsons KS, Pueblo CO, and Shawnee Mission KS. A one year assignment to Houston TX in 1977 transformed into the creation of their own utility construction company where Neal ran field operations, Elizabeth managed the office, and they were active members of John Wesley Methodist Church.

Regardless of where they lived, Elizabeth and Neal easily developed new and enduring friendships as they explored the adventures available in each community. Elizabeth's clear soprano voice soared at the upper ranges of each church choir they joined, and their shared love of music influenced all five children to develop early as musicians. In Parsons the local newspaper featured a photo of the seven bicycling Atkinsons (six bicycles with the youngest strapped to a rear bench seat). In Colorado the adventures ranged from Jeep tours above timberline, to steering five young children down ski slopes, to purchasing an eight person life raft for a two day adventure floating the Gunnison River from Delta to its "grand junction" with the Colorado river– a family of seven and their dog – in one of many adventures that would prophesize Elizabeth's later years residence in Grand Junction.

All five of Elizabeth's children reached the highest level in scouting, with daughter Ann reaching First Class and all four sons achieving Eagle Scout. With the most recent ceremony celebrated in 2018, Elizabeth witnessed her sixth grandson become an Eagle Scout.

Elizabeth's tolerance of her children and their hobbies and pursuits was legendary. Whether it was wood carving chips deeply embedded in the living room shag carpet, or frozen wildlife stored in her food freezer as they awaited transformation by taxidermy, to the toots and screeches of beginners trumpet, trombone, violin, guitar and piano, Elizabeth patiently nurtured the aspirations and explorations of her children and grandchildren. Whether it was shingling their roofs or installing paving stones at her children's homes, Elizabeth's boundless energy drove her to create and build for the benefit of others. Her children continue Elizabeth's legacy even today by building neighborhoods, by constructing award winning structures, by creating over 100 registered utility patents, and by outstanding service in educating young, developing minds. Her three sons who attended Kansas State were each selected to share Neal's legacy (and that of Elizabeth's brother Sam) as members of Blue Key Senior Honorary.

The unexpected loss of Neal in 1982 temporarily interrupted their life partnership, however Elizabeth's unwavering devotion to her faith, and her complete embodiment of Grace, redirected her energy to mentoring her first round of beloved grandchildren to a "sustainable age", and then relocating to Grand Junction CO in 1998 for the purpose of nurturing the next beloved round of grandchildren. Elizabeth has patiently waited for this time to rejoin husband Neal and her Creator.

Elizabeth Atkinson is directly survived by her sister Patricia Cary, brothers Fred and Sam Warren and their respective spouses Wanda and Karen, sister in law Lois Hamilton, by her daughter Ann Peterson and sons Alan, Gene, Lee and Clark (and respective spouses), and by many wonderful grandchildren, nieces and nephews who cherish her memory. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019