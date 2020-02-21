|
|
Elizabeth "Betty"
Bernhardt
1933-2020
Elizabeth J. Bernhardt, age 86, was called to her eternal home on February 15, 2020.
A Vigil Service will be held Monday, February 24th beginning at 5 pm, with the Rosary at 6:30 pm, at the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer. The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 25th at 3 pm, St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 10503 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77042. After the service, we look forward to celebrating Bettys' life with her beloved family and dear friends at a reception in the Parish Hall. Donations in Betty's honor may be made to the Charity Guild of Catholic Women, or WHAM (West Houston Assistance Ministries).D
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020