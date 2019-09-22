|
|
Elizabeth Birkett
1942-2019
Elizabeth Birkett died in Kingwood, TX on September 18, 2019.
Elizabeth Wells Heinecke was born January 1, 1942 in Wichita Falls, TX to Dorothy and Harry Heinecke. Betsy grew up in Fort Worth, and attended Arlington Heights High School and Texas Tech University, where she was pledged to Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was an active alumna and officer with the Kingwood Area Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma for many years.
In 1974 Betsy married Robert Birkett, and they had 45 wonderful years together. Bob and Betsy enjoyed international travel, with many trips to Europe and other continents. France was a particular favorite.
Betsy was an avid reader, and served as an officer with Friends of the Library-Kingwood for over 20 years. She was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Playing competitive bridge was also a passion, and she attained the rank of Silver Life Master with the ACBL.
Betsy was predeceased by her parents and stepsons Robert Birkett, Jr and Barry Birkett. She is survived by her beloved husband Robert, daughters Amy Vercruysse of Austin, Laura Wells of Baltimore, Beth Gosson (Wayne) of Gaffney, SC, sisters Dr. Harriet Wolfe (Bruce) of Pilot Grove, MO, Mary G. Jenkins of Columbia, MO, daughter-in-law Kathy Birkett of Seneca, SC, and daughter-in-law Molly Birkett of Boerne.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Kingwood on October 11 at 11:00am. Her ashes will be interred at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betsy's memory will be appreciated to Friends of the Library-Kingwood, P.O. Box 5353, Kingwood, TX 77325-5353.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019