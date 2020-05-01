Elizabeth Brown
1956 - 2020
Elizabeth Brown
1956-2020
Elizabeth was born in Austin, TX in 1956. She married David Brown in December 1972. The two moved to Magnolia in the early 80's and made it their home. Over the course of their 44 years of marriage, they had 3 children and 11 grandchildren. David passed away in 2016. Elizabeth worked as a bus driver for MISD for a combined time of over 25 years. For decades Magnolia kids knew they had to behave themselves if Mrs Brown was their bus driver. She was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
