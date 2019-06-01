Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compean Funeral Home
2102 Broadway Blvd.
Houston, TX 77012
(713) 924-6900
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
1224 Cedar Drive
La Marque, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Compian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Compian


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Compian Obituary
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Ann Compian
1963-2019
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Ann Compian, 55, was born on September 1, 1963 in Galveston, Texas and was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Compian and her brother, Dr. James Compian. She is survived by her beloved husband, Anthony Brannon; mother, Virginia Compian; sister, Sandy Compian; brother, Joe Compian; nephew, Matthew James Compian; Aunts and Uncles Pauline & Ynes Compean, Asencion (Alfonso) Compean, Victoria & Richard Garcia, Eddie P. Compean, and Mary & Marcelino Compean; special friend, Michael Willig; numerous cousins and loving friends.
Celebration of her Joyful Life and Rosary will be held Sunday, June 2, from 5pm to 8pm at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, at 10am at Queen of Peace Church with entombment at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum.
For complete obituary please go to www.compeanfuneralhomes.com
Services entrusted to:
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now