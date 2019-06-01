|
|
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Ann Compian
1963-2019
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Ann Compian, 55, was born on September 1, 1963 in Galveston, Texas and was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Compian and her brother, Dr. James Compian. She is survived by her beloved husband, Anthony Brannon; mother, Virginia Compian; sister, Sandy Compian; brother, Joe Compian; nephew, Matthew James Compian; Aunts and Uncles Pauline & Ynes Compean, Asencion (Alfonso) Compean, Victoria & Richard Garcia, Eddie P. Compean, and Mary & Marcelino Compean; special friend, Michael Willig; numerous cousins and loving friends.
Celebration of her Joyful Life and Rosary will be held Sunday, June 2, from 5pm to 8pm at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, at 10am at Queen of Peace Church with entombment at Mt. Olivet Mausoleum.
For complete obituary please go to www.compeanfuneralhomes.com
Services entrusted to:
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 1, 2019