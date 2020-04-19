|
|
Elizabeth Cook
1935-2020
Celia Elizabeth "Beth" (Yeary) Cook, age 84, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born September 18, 1935 in Houston, TX to Ernest "Brown" and Gladys Yeary. Beth graduated from Rice University in 1957 and married Dr. Matthew William "Bill" Cook in 1962. She taught elementary and junior high school for 7 years until she started raising her family. Beth was a devoted wife and mother who was actively involved in her children's sports, scouting, and band activities, and her husband's dental association ski trips and events. Beth is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill Cook, her two sons Scott Cook and Raymond Cook, her daughter Celia Diane Cook, six grandchildren, and her sister Mary Sue Lockler. A memorial service to celebrate Beth's life will be held when conditions allow for large gatherings. In memoriam contributions for Beth may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020