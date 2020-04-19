Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Cook


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Cook Obituary
Elizabeth Cook
1935-2020
Celia Elizabeth "Beth" (Yeary) Cook, age 84, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born September 18, 1935 in Houston, TX to Ernest "Brown" and Gladys Yeary. Beth graduated from Rice University in 1957 and married Dr. Matthew William "Bill" Cook in 1962. She taught elementary and junior high school for 7 years until she started raising her family. Beth was a devoted wife and mother who was actively involved in her children's sports, scouting, and band activities, and her husband's dental association ski trips and events. Beth is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill Cook, her two sons Scott Cook and Raymond Cook, her daughter Celia Diane Cook, six grandchildren, and her sister Mary Sue Lockler. A memorial service to celebrate Beth's life will be held when conditions allow for large gatherings. In memoriam contributions for Beth may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -