Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Forest Club
Houston, TX
Elizabeth Dimitry


1937 - 2019
Elizabeth W. "Beth" Dimitry
1937-2019
Elizabeth W. "Beth" Dimitry, 82, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends in Houston from 4:00 -7:00 PM on Sunday, October 13 at The Forest Club. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, September 28 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fort Worth. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gladney Center (www.iamgladney.org) or to Citizens for Animal Protection (www.cap4pets.org). Beth was born in Houston on April 18, 1937, an only child, to Robert "Bob" and Sara (Clifton) Warren. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with a degree in American Studies. Beth and Tod were married in Houston on June 4, 1960. They settled first in New Orleans and then Houston where they lived for 42 years before moving to Fort Worth. Beth had a deep appreciation for music and poetry and could recite many poems from memory. She loved and valued the life of all creatures, regularly rescuing wayward animals and even rushing a limping hamster to an all-night animal ER for what turned out to be a vitamin deficiency. Beth is survived by her husband, Theodore "Tod" Dimitry; daughter, Molly Hyry and husband, Michael Hyry; son, Ted Dimitry and wife, Susan Dimitry; six grandchildren, William, Catherine, and Elizabeth Hyry and Max, Ben and Lauren Dimitry; as well as cousins, Maryanne (Lionel) Betancourt and Wendell "Jack" Cox; and many friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2019
