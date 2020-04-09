Home

Elizabeth Forsyth


1926 - 2020
Elizabeth Forsyth Obituary
Forsyth, Elizabeth Ann (Kunkle)
1926-2020
Elizabeth (Bette) Forsyth, age, 94, a resident of Pearland Texas, died March 28, 2020 at Eagle's Trace Retirement Community.
Born in 1926 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Bette was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy. She worked as a purchasing agent for Loftus Engineers in Pittsburgh, PA.
Above all, Bette was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, often gathering family for holiday meals, taking her grandchildren on cherished vacations, or quietly assuring all was well with her family. She loved to read, cook, and spend time with family.
Her beloved husband, Kenneth Forsyth, predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Knight and David Brodowski of Pahoa, HI and her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Jacqueline Forsyth of Pearland, TX, as well as two granddaughters and 4 great-grand children.
Memorial gifts may be made to Star of Hope Mission (https://www.sohmission.org/ways-to-give/) or Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church 2535 East Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77581-4901, where Bette was an active member.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
