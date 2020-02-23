Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
901 Roselane Street
Houston, TX
Elizabeth Guerrini Cuccerre


1931 - 2020
Elizabeth Guerrini Cuccerre Obituary
Elizabeth Guerrini Cuccerre
1931-2020
Elizabeth Guerrini Cuccerre was born in Houston on the 24th of January 1931, and passed away in Spring, Texas, on Tuesday, the 18th of February 2020. She was 89 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, the 26th of February.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with her family from four o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 28th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at six o'clock.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 29th of February, at Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane Street in Houston.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via escorted cortège, in the Garden of Gethsemane at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to return to Assumption Catholic Church to greet the family during a reception in the Dolly Hancock Hall.
Please visit Mrs. Cuccerre's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
