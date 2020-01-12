|
Elizabeth Jeanne Burroughs Tilton
1931-2019
Elizabeth Jeanne Burroughs Tilton: October 8th 1931 – December 16th 2019. Born in Salem, New Jersey, Jeanne spent the better part of her Life in Houston Texas. Survived by her daughter, Louanne Tilton; daughter-in-law, Candy Tilton; grandson, Adam Furtwengler; and great-grandchildren Owyn and Charlotte Furtwengler. Jeanne married Paul S Tilton Sr in 1950 and raised two children, Paul Jr and Louanne. After the passing of her husband in 1982, Jeanne spent her time focusing on her Church and rose garden. In her later years, Jeanne moved to Kerrville, Texas, where she ultimately passed. Memorial service will be Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 at Jeanne's church, Oaks Presbyterian Church at 1576 Chantilly Ln, 77018. Service time will be 11 am-12 pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to local charities are encouraged.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020