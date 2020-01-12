Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oaks Presbyterian Church
1576 Chantilly Ln
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Tilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jeanne Burroughs Tilton


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Jeanne Burroughs Tilton Obituary
Elizabeth Jeanne Burroughs Tilton
1931-2019
Elizabeth Jeanne Burroughs Tilton: October 8th 1931 – December 16th 2019. Born in Salem, New Jersey, Jeanne spent the better part of her Life in Houston Texas. Survived by her daughter, Louanne Tilton; daughter-in-law, Candy Tilton; grandson, Adam Furtwengler; and great-grandchildren Owyn and Charlotte Furtwengler. Jeanne married Paul S Tilton Sr in 1950 and raised two children, Paul Jr and Louanne. After the passing of her husband in 1982, Jeanne spent her time focusing on her Church and rose garden. In her later years, Jeanne moved to Kerrville, Texas, where she ultimately passed. Memorial service will be Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 at Jeanne's church, Oaks Presbyterian Church at 1576 Chantilly Ln, 77018. Service time will be 11 am-12 pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to local charities are encouraged.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -