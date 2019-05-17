Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
LifePoint Fellowship
3011 Yost Blvd.
Pearland, TX
Elizabeth Kaylor Obituary
Elizabeth Louise Kaylor
1929-2019
Elizabeth Louise Kaylor was born in Huntsville, Alabama on December 1, 1929 and died on March 27, 2019 at the age of 89. She was preceded by her parents Obadiah and Jennette Frasier, her siblings and her husband of 57 years, Roy Kaylor. She is survived by her children: Nancy, Dan, Patsy, Joanne and John and their spouses and 12 grandchildren and 9 grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of strong faith in Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be held on May 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at LifePoint Fellowship, 3011 Yost Blvd., Pearland, TX. 77581.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019
