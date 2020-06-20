Nanny,

Though your time on Earth has come to end, I know one day we shall see each other again. Death is not final, but only a temporary space, once reunited in Heaven, Ill look forward to your embrace.

You brought so much light to my life and all those around you. You and Granddad created such a beautiful family, a family full of the qualities and values you instilled in us all. A family I am proud to be a part of.

I cherish so many big memories with you but also the small everyday moments as well. Whether it was shopping with you and my Mum, coffee dates at Starbucks, brunch at La Madeleine or just a nice hot cup of tea and a biscuit in your living room, you touched my life in so many ways. We shared so many conversations where you gave me such great advice, a laugh or even shared moments of singing tunes together. Watching you with my children gave me a glimpse into your days of early parenting with your own children, all who have shared such fond childhood memories. You were such a kind and gentle soul and always cared for others. I know your heart missed the love of your life and yet you still stayed here with us, caring for us.

Though I am filled with great sadness that your physical presence is no longer with us, I find peace knowing that you are reunited with Granddad and Uncle Paul and that your broken heart is once again whole.



I wasnt ready for you to be gone and I will forever miss you.

All my love always,

Danielle



Danielle Hebert

Family