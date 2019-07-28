|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Anne (Turner) Manning
1926-2019
Elizabeth Anne Turner Manning (Betty), 92, of Houston, TX, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born at home in the Heights neighborhood in Houston, the youngest child of Joseph Marston and Grace Eleanor Elliot Turner. Betty was a drum major and Reagan Red Coat at Reagan High School. She graduated Cum Laude in 1948 from Rice University, where she met her husband, Robert B. Manning. They married on August 14th, 1948.
Betty worked first for Tennessee Gas, then as a homemaker, an elementary school teacher in SBISD, and as the administrative assistant to the head of the Presbyterian School.
After retiring Betty volunteered at MacGregor Elementary and at First Presbyterian Church. She remained active in the Red Coat alumni, the Owen Wister Literary Society (OWLS) alumni, the Presbyterian Women, and her bridge club. Betty and Bob loved to travel; she visited every continent except Antarctica. Her favorite places included Israel, Italy, and China.
The kindest, nicest person we ever knew, Betty lived by the motto "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all."
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Margaret Schroeder and Mary Aileen Lofland, her brother Jack Turner, and her son Robert B. Manning, Jr. Betty is survived by her husband of almost 71 years, Bob Manning, children Richard Manning (Dawn Ann) and Robin Manning (Robert Hawkins), daughter-in-law Kim Ouzts Manning, her 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Betty donated her body to science; a memorial service is scheduled for August 17, 2:30 pm, in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main St., Houston, Tx, for friends and family. All are welcome.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at New Haven Memory Care in Kyle, Texas, for the loving care they showed Mom the last year of her life, and to Encompass Hospice for making her last days peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019