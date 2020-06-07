Elizabeth McCahill
1930 - 2020
Betty McCahill died at home on May 21, 2020. Betty was born in Pittsburgh, PA. She met her husband, Jim, while both were working for the Fisher Body Division of General Motors in PA. They were married 59 years. Betty is survived by her daughter and family: Beth and Warren Taylor, Daniel B. and Michael A. (Yazmin) Taylor, Virginia B. (Taylor) Neese, and Blaze M. Taylor; and her, sister Emma (Paul) McClafferty. Betty was predeceased by her husband, James D. McCahill, parents, Thomas and Elizabeth (Walter) Scherych, and half-siblings Frederick and Charles Scherych and Marie (Scherych) McClafferty. A funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Missouri City, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
