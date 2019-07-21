Elizabeth "Bebet"

McConnell

1926-2019

Born the 2nd of June, 1926 to Gertrude and Thomas Lyons, Mary Elizabeth "Bebet" McConnell passed away at home peacefully early on Friday the 19th of July, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband John S. McConnell and grandson John S. Towns. In addition to her seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, she is survived by daughters Ann and Barbara, as well as her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Andra.

Visitation will be held Monday the 22nd of July, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Fwy. 77024. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday the 23rd of July, 2019 at 1:00 p.m at the Church of Saint Michael the Archangel, 1801 Sage Rd. 77056. Interment to follow at Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer Rd. 77077 after which a reception will be held at Molina's Cantina,7901 Westheimer Rd. 77063.