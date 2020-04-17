|
|
Elizabeth Rae
McDaniel
1941-2020
Elizabeth Rae McDaniel, 78, of Richmond, stepped into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Elizabeth lived a full life, helping run a ranch in the Northwest with her late husband, Nick, and then returned to Houston to own and operate Rejoice Bible Bookstore with locations in Katy, Bear Creek, and Houston. Her greatest passion was her relationship with Christ and helping new believers pick out their first Bible so they could know Christ in a personal way. Even after closing the bookstore, she always had a Bible and an encouraging word for those who needed it. In keeping with her nature and due to current social limitations, her "adopted" family and a few close friends will have a private memorial service at Fulshear Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020