Elizabeth McGinnis
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann McGinnis
1928-2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann McGinnis, 92, died on 4-24-20 in Nassau Bay, TX. She was born on 1-19-28 in New York City to James and Elizabeth Sullivan. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, James, her son James Patrick McGinnis and her beloved husband of 65 years, James Robert McGinnis. She is survived by daughter, Nancy McGinnis and sons, Brian, Kevin and Tim, daughter-in-law, Stephanie McGinnis, grandchildren, Jennifer Burt, Jill Resendez, Audrey McGinnis, Nathan McGinnis and Sam McGinnis and four great grandchildren. Betty attended parochial schools and graduated from Fordham University at age 19, Cum Laude. After marriage, Betty and James moved to Houston where James worked in the Petro Chemical Industry. In addition to raising five children, Betty earned her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Houston. Betty taught English at the Public Library to immigrants and was also coordinator of religious education at St. Pius V Catholic Church. In addition to her passion of education, Betty loved the theater and baseball. She supported both while living in Houston as she was a patron of the Alley Theatre and fan of both the Yankees and Astros. She and James traveled extensively during retirement. Betty was also a passionate supporter of the Native Americans and related charities. If anyone wishes to honor Betty's memory, please send a donation in Betty's name to the St. Labre Indian School.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
