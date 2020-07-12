1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Payne
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth "Betty" Payne
1932-2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Kathryn Payne (Allison), 87, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1932 in Pawhuska, OK to John Henry Allison (Berry) and Lucy Venus South. Her family later moved to Texas, eventually settling in Pasadena. After attending nursing school at Baylor School of Nursing, she met her beloved husband, Billy Joe ("Bill") Payne, at First Baptist Church Pasadena. They were married on April 24, 1955 in Waco, TX, and lived in Pasadena for many years before moving to La Porte in 1999. Bill passed away on December 9, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Joy, her older brother John, her younger sister Jo, and her siblings Richard and Jewel, both of whom passed away in infancy.
Betty will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and humor, as well as her love of God, her family and her friends. She is survived by her beloved children, Kathryn Stephens (Rusty), David Joe Payne (Terri), and Beth Naquin (David), her treasured grandchildren, John Henry and Joe Payne, Caelyn and Mallory Stephens, and Andrea Naquin, her loyal dog, Charley, and many other family members and friends.
The family will hold a graveside service at 12 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Grand View Memorial Park in Pasadena.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Grand View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
2814796076
