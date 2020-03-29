|
|
Elizabeth M. Settle
1937-2020
Elizabeth Murray Settle
1937 – 2002
Elizabeth Murray "Betsy" Settle went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 7,2020, having lived a full and happy life. She was born in Houston, Texas on August 31, 1937 to Elmer Boykin Murray and Elizabeth Black Murray. Besides her faith, her family was her most prized possession.
Betsy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles Walsh Settle; children: J. Brown Cutbirth, III, Murray Stevens Cutbirth, and his wife, Patricia Dianne Cutbirth, Marion Cutbirth Mitchell, and her husband, Thomas Edwin Mitchell and Andrew Seale Cutbirth; step-children: Charles Walsh Settle, Jr., and his wife, Margaret Snider Settle, Kate Settle Zeringer and her husband, Mark William; grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle, Adam, Alex, Jennifer, Samantha, Sam, Charlotte and Cooper; brothers: Dick Murray, and his wife, Donna, Bert Murray, and his wife, Barbara; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Betsy was a graduate of Lamar High School and attended The University of Colorado. She was in the travel business for her entire career and was an avid traveler. She was a member of PEO, Community Bible study and the Junior League of Houston. She had many lifelong friends who, with her family, will miss her very much.
The family wishes to thank the excellent caregivers at Brookdale Sugar Land and Houston Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ our King Anglican Church of New Braunfels Building Fund, or Houston Hospice. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 17th at 1pm at Christ our King Anglican Church, 115 King's Way, New Braunfels, TX, 78132 (830)620-8439 (please call church).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020