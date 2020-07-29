1/1
Elizabeth "Betsy" Smith
1943 - 2020
Betsy Smith, passed away on Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020. She was 76 years of age.
She is survived by her daughter Kristen Smith Barker, her husband Matthew and their children Kelsey and Rachel Barker and by her son Russell Masterson Smith, his wife Nancy and their children Ellis and Wesley Smith. She leaves behind her sister Virginia Lee Brown and her brother William Russell Brown, Jr and his wife Deborah.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 31st of July, in the library and grand foyer of Geo H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
In light of the current situation, a private interment is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 1st of August, at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston. Guests are invited to view the service via a Facebook Live stream. Please click "Join Livestream" to be directed to Betsy's Facebook event page to join the stream at the time of the service.
A future celebration of life in honor of Betsy will be held at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The Parish School, 11001 Hammerly Blvd, Houston, Texas 77043 or by visiting parishschool.org
Please visit Betsy's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
in the library and grand foyer of Geo H. Lewis & Sons
AUG
1
Interment
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale -- PRIVATE
