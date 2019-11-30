|
Elizabeth Ann Strunk
1927-2019
Elizabeth Ann Miller Strunk was born on December 10, 1927 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Thomas Miller, Sr. and Mary Miller. Elizabeth passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Katy, Texas.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, Where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale cemetery in Houston, Texas.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019