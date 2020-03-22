|
|
Elizabeth "Annie" Terry
1936-2020
Elizabeth Ann Terry, 83, of Brookdale Trailridge Sun City West, Arizona, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on June 6, 1936 to Edward and Juanita "Neeta" Terry. Elizabeth "Annie" had a career as a social worker for District #11 Schools in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Houston while she was growing up. She had a passion for helping others. She loved reading, biking and the outdoors.
She frequented many bike trails near the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Spring where she spent 30 years working for the school district.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Edward Terry.
She is survived by her dear friend Carolyn Beaver of Oceanside, California and many cousins in the Houston area.
Services were private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020