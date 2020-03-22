Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Terry


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Terry Obituary
Elizabeth "Annie" Terry
1936-2020
Elizabeth Ann Terry, 83, of Brookdale Trailridge Sun City West, Arizona, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on June 6, 1936 to Edward and Juanita "Neeta" Terry. Elizabeth "Annie" had a career as a social worker for District #11 Schools in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Houston while she was growing up. She had a passion for helping others. She loved reading, biking and the outdoors.
She frequented many bike trails near the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Spring where she spent 30 years working for the school district.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Edward Terry.
She is survived by her dear friend Carolyn Beaver of Oceanside, California and many cousins in the Houston area.
Services were private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -