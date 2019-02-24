Home

Elizabeth Travatte


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Travatte Obituary
Elizabeth Anne
(Nelson) Travatte
1937-2019
WILLOW PARK, TEXAS - Elizabeth Anne (Nelson) Travatte, 81, a longtime resident of East Wenatchee, WA passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to the Special Olympics.
Anne was born in Houston, Texas on March 27, 1937, to Elsie Elizabeth and Doward O'Dell Peddy. She was a graduate of Lamar High School and throughout her life supported the Special Olympics and multiple children's charities through the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo/Rooster Booster Club.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Travatte; and brother, Horace Benton Peddy.
Survivors: Niece, Terri Anne Pitts and husband, Martin; grand-nephews, Justin Pitts and Ronnie Pitts and Payton; great-grand nephews, Cooper Lee and Clyde Martin Pitts; and many family and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
