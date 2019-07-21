Elizabeth Anne Pirtle Traylor

1926-2019

Elizabeth Anne Pirtle Traylor, age 92, passed away on Friday, the 19th of July 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born to the late Charles Lee and Mary Elizabeth Pirtle on the 6th of November 1926, in San Antonio, Texas. She moved to Houston at the age of four. Anne graduated from Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in 1944 and attended the University of Texas in Austin.

She was married to Champion Travis Traylor, Jr. on the 15th of October 1948. They celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary on the 15th of October 2018. Anne is survived by her husband and four children; Elizabeth Josey Toler and husband, Tim; Catherine Traylor Hoffman; Earl P. Hoffman; Susan Traylor Boelsche and her husband, Bob; Champ Traylor and his wife, Mimi, her late brother, Charles Lee Pirtle and her niece, Lynn Pirtle Lazar. She is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren; Autumn and Mike Davidson and their children, Blake, Will and Wyatt; Dr. Robert and Mari Josey and their children, Taylor, Lila and Travis; Jennifer and Jonathan Vacca; Courtney Hoffman and Christopher Hoffman; Megan and David Fehn and their children, Hazel, Evelyn, and Stella; Matthew and Alison Boelsche, Brian Boelsche; Travis and Julie Traylor and Phillip Traylor.

Anne was a very, hands on person. She had the tenacity to try anything. No task was too difficult. She saw each project from start to finish. She had many talents. Some of which were designing and constructing beautiful clothes, designing and decorating various houses, needlepointing beautiful items and cooking incredible meals. She loved her family and adored their visits. She had an incredible sense of beauty which she passed on to all her children. She was involved with St. John the Divine Church where she helped with Sunday School and volunteered many years at The Guild Shop. She also volunteered as a Brownie Troop Leader. Anne and Travis traveled the world and always came home with many great stories. For over 40 years, they had homes in Colorado where they entertained family and friends. Anne truly lived a full and beautiful life.

Friends are cordially invited to a gathering and sharing of remembrance with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 24th of July, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 25th of July, in the chapel of The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston, where the Rev. Reagan Cocke, Sr. Associate Rector, is to officiate. Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Sumners Hall.

Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

Published in Houston Chronicle from July 21 to July 24, 2019