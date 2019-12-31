|
|
ELIZABETH JANE TUROSKI
1957-2019
Elizabeth Jane Turoski (Zinone) Rochester, NY: Elizabeth passed away in Houston, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at age 62. Predeceased by her mother, Gloria Zinone; daughter, Christine Glinin. She is survived by her spouse, James Douglas; father, Anthony Zinone; daughters, Marian (Thomas) Ingham, Stephanie (Charles) Bush; grandchildren, Josephine, Robert, Lillian, William and Abigail; brothers, Stephen (Kathy) Zinone, Anthony Zinone Jr.; many cousins and extended family members. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse at The Houston Methodist Hospital for 16 years where she cared for transplant patients. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. The funeral mass and interment will be held in June of 2020 in Rochester, NY.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019