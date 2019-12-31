Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Turoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Turoski


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Turoski Obituary
ELIZABETH JANE TUROSKI
1957-2019
Elizabeth Jane Turoski (Zinone) Rochester, NY: Elizabeth passed away in Houston, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at age 62. Predeceased by her mother, Gloria Zinone; daughter, Christine Glinin. She is survived by her spouse, James Douglas; father, Anthony Zinone; daughters, Marian (Thomas) Ingham, Stephanie (Charles) Bush; grandchildren, Josephine, Robert, Lillian, William and Abigail; brothers, Stephen (Kathy) Zinone, Anthony Zinone Jr.; many cousins and extended family members.  Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse at The Houston Methodist Hospital for 16 years where she cared for transplant patients. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. The funeral mass and interment will be held in June of 2020 in Rochester, NY.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -