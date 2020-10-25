Elizabeth Joyce Van Houten1920-2020After 100 wonderful years with us, Elizabeth Joyce Gullick Van Houten went to be with her Lord on October 17, 2020. She was born in Dallas, Texas on January 4, 1920 to Rentz Gullick, Sr. and TC Long Gullick. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years H.A. Van Houten, brother Rentz Gullick, Jr. and sister Ann Gullick Worley. Joyce is survived by her daughter Carole Van Houten Green, nieces Linda Worley, Gayle Worley, Ellen Evans (husband Derek) and nephew Neal Worley (wife Edwina). Additional survivors include four great-nephews, four great- nieces and two great-great nephews.Joyce had a long career in teaching fifth grade and special education for Houston ISD. In her 39 years with HISD, she made an impact on her students. Three of her former students joined in celebrating her 100th birthday. They were among 118 family and friends who celebrated with her on January 4, 2020.After her retirement in 1979, Joyce devoted many hours to oil painting and china painting along with many hand- crafts (knitting, cross-stitch and embroidery) and gardening. Her many friends and family have benefited from her talents. Joyce always enjoyed sitting on her deck watering and looking at her flowers.Her family and friends will miss all the stories she would tell about her family. Throughout her life, Joyce was always a classy lady. Her family always laughed the she was born wearing jewelry.Joyce was a devoted member of Southwest Central Church of Christ, Houston Association of Retired Teachers (HART) and Beta Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Southwest Central Church of Christ (4011 W. Bellfort, Houston, Texas 77025) or Stilwell Retirement Residence (5400 Laurel Lake Dr., Waco, Texas 76710.