Ella Theola Bennett
1926-2020
Ella Bennett passed away March 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation service will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00am- 11:00am. Followed immediately by the Celebration of Life service starting at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Little York Church of God In Christ, 5858 Little York Rd., Houston, TX, 77016. Interment, Brookside Memorial Park. Superintendent Thomas Edwards, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020