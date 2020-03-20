Home

Lockwood Funeral Home
9402 Lockwood Drive
Houston, TX 77016
713-633-1421
Ella Bennett
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little York Church of God In Christ
5858 Little York Rd.
Houston, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Little York Church of God In Christ
5858 Little York Rd.
Houston, TX
Ella Bennett


1926 - 2020
Ella Bennett Obituary
Ella Theola Bennett
1926-2020
Ella Bennett passed away March 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation service will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00am- 11:00am. Followed immediately by the Celebration of Life service starting at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Little York Church of God In Christ, 5858 Little York Rd., Houston, TX, 77016. Interment, Brookside Memorial Park. Superintendent Thomas Edwards, officiating. For more service information, send order flowers or condolences. Please visit our www.Lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020
