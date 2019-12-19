Home

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
1926 - 2019
Ella McClendon Obituary
Ella Mae McClendon
1926-2019
Ella Mae was born in 1926 in Rosenberg, Texas to Charles and Emma Hanly. She was a resident of Houston for many years, and lived in Corpus Christi at the Mirador the last several years.
Ella Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard H. McClendon; her son, Mark C. McClendon; her father, Charles Hanly; her mother Emma Dietzman Hanly; her sister, Grace Hanly; her brother AC Oliver Hanly; and her nephew Glenn L. Runnel Jr. and Jeff Runnels.
Ella Mae is survived by her brother Charlie Lee Hanly, her stepson Richard H. McClendon Jr. and his wife Linda; Stepdaughter Mary Lou Nix; daughter Patricia A. Spaw and her husband Rick; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Ella Mae loved to travel whether it was visiting relatives, sightseeing trips, hunting or shopping trips. She also loved spending time with family. She enjoyed growing orchids, the occasional gambling trips wearing her lucky jacket, and she was a devoted Houston Astro's fan.
Ella Mae had a positive attitude and enthusiasm for life. She always maintained a good humor and had a smile for everyone. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother with unselfish devotion to family and friends.
Visitation 12:00p.m. till 12:45 p.m. Saturday
Graveside Service to be held at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019
