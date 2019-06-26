Ellen Boles (Tucker) Leitz

1937-2019

A memorial service celebrating the life of Ellen Boles (Tucker) Leitz, of Houston, Texas will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Chapel of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.

Mrs. Leitz was born on December 7, 1937 in Tucson, Arizona, to the late Chrystal Turner Tucker and Davis Halsey Tucker, and passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ellen received her BA and MA Degrees from St. Louis University. She attended University of St. Thomas and Marymount in New York. Ellen was a teacher for over 20 years.

She had a passion for painting, playing the piano, jewelry making, cooking and spending time with her friends and family.

Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Fred Leitz. She is survived by her sons, Patrick B. O'Brien and Vincent C. O'Brien; daughter, Rosemary O. Flannery and husband Thomas; brother, Davis H. Tucker, II and wife Nancy; grandchildren: Brandon A. Richardson and wife Kristin, Sean T. Flannery, Aidan J. Flannery;great granddaughter Madilynn Richardson and nieces and nephews: Davis Tucker, George Tucker, Nancy Tarlinton, Coleman Tucker and Chrystal Abair. Also surviving Mrs. Leitz is her stepson, Scott Leitz and his son Andrew Leitz; stepdaughter, Karla Lewis and husband Dave and their children Sylvan Kirtley and husband Try, Korina Serrato and husband Pedro and son Jacob Lewis; stepdaughter, Karen Alderson and husband Mark and their children Natalie Imkamp and Tyler Alderson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 6055 S Loop E., Houston, TX 77087.