Ellen Smith
1935 - 2020
Ellen Toler Smith was born on February 24, 1935 in Greenville Mississippi, to Clanton Toler and Janie Faison Toler. Ellen grew up in Moorhead, Mississippi with her two sisters, Jane and Bill. Following high school, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. Upon graduating, she taught Kindergarten in Holmes County Mississippi. Through mutual friends, Ellen met the love of her life, Chester Smith and they were married on June 26, 1952. Blessed with 2 children, Don and Faison, Chester's work took the family to Perth, Australia, followed by a move to Singapore. In 1972, the Smiths returned to the United States, and settled in the Missouri City neighborhood of Quail Valley.
Ellen loved children and taught Kindergarten for 12 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at her church, as a tutor for Prison Ministries, and delivered food for Meals on Wheels. Anybody who knew Ellen, knew that the most important thing in her life was her family. Affectionately known as "Boppa", she was present at every event, game or school activity. Her greatest joy in life was spoiling her family. She was always there with a smile, hug and present when you needed it most. Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ellen was a kind and generous person who made friends wherever she went. You couldn't walk into a store or restaurant without somebody running over to give her a big hug. She was beloved by many and will be missed by all.
Ellen went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents , her loving husband of 61 years, Chester, her son Don Smith and her sister Jane Harpole. Ellen is survived by her daughter Faison Simmonds, her son-in-law Ken, and her daughter-in-law Krista Smith. She is also survived by her grandchildren Connor Simmonds, Cole Simmonds, Tara Bailey (Tim), Austin Smith, Sydney Smith, her great grandchild Lyla Bailey, her sister Bill Hood and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetary on Saturday, August 29 at 9:00 A.M. Please arrive by 8:45 for the procession to the gravesite. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral home is asking that everybody wear masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetary
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
