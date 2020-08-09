1/1
Ellen Sue Kleinman
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Ellen Sue Kleinman
1960-2020
Ellen Sue Kleinman was born March 15th, 1960, to Allan and Joan Glauberman. She grew up in Queens, New York, before moving with her family to Dallas, Texas. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and remained a lifelong Longhorn fan. After college, she worked a variety of secretarial jobs and eventually found her way to Houston, Texas. Ellen met Michael Hillel Kleinman on a blind date on February 17th, 1990, and they married six months later. They moved from Richmond, Texas, into Houston about five years after. Together they raised three children, Alyssa, Jonathan, and Mackenzie. Ellen's greatest purpose was always her family, and she dedicated herself to ensuring they acquired the education, behaviors, and skills to succeed in life.

Ellen was not active in sports but was happy to be our 'den mother' on many ski trips and a cheerleader for all her kids. She was a supporter of Jewish causes such as Young Judaea, the Emery Weiner School, Brith Shalom, and Aishel House. Everyone who knew Ellen loved her. She was blessed to have many friends who we know will miss her dearly.

In 2014, Ellen was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer. She fought through six years of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy. Although she was often beaten down, she rallied, again and again, achieving the milestones that mattered most: watching her children graduate from high school and college, seeing her son married, and her daughter Alyssa engaged. Her determination and optimism were an inspiration to all.

Ellen is survived by her husband Michael, her parents Joan and Allan Glauberman, her children Alyssa, Jonathan, Mackenzie, Rachel, and Jared, and her sisters Gail Kirsch and Sharon Wilson. If inspired to do so, a contribution can be made in her memory to Aishel House, Camp Young Judaea, or the charity of one's choice.
Due to covid-19 the funeral serice will be private.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 8, 2020
Ellen will be missed! She was a wonderful parent in my Pre-K class
May her memory be for a blessing and may she rest in peace. Ellen will be missed!!
Barbara Selzer Mac's Pre K teacher.
Teacher
August 8, 2020
So sorry to read if Ellen’s passing. We met Ellen and Michael on a Greek cruise Many years ago and Ellen and I have stayed connected sharing stories of our children all these years. Her family was her everything. She will deeply missed and hopefully will Rest In Peace
Carrie Longcroft
Friend
