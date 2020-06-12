Elliott Harrell
1941 - 2020
Deacon Elliott Louis Harrell
1941-2020
Deacon Elliott Louis Harrell, expired (Wednesday) May 27, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-10:55 a.m today June 12, 2020. Funeral Service will also be today, (Friday) June 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Both services will take place at Jordan Grove M.B.C., 2603 Anita St., Interment, Paradise North Cemetery. Pastor Danny Davis, officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jordan Grove M.B.C.
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jordan Grove M.B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Helen Warren
Friend
