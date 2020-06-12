Deacon Elliott Louis Harrell
1941-2020
Deacon Elliott Louis Harrell, expired (Wednesday) May 27, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-10:55 a.m today June 12, 2020. Funeral Service will also be today, (Friday) June 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Both services will take place at Jordan Grove M.B.C., 2603 Anita St., Interment, Paradise North Cemetery. Pastor Danny Davis, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.