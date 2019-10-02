Home

Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors
1201 4Th St
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 342-4671
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ashton Gardens
18002 Clay Road
Houston, TX
Elly Marcucci


1932 - 2019
Elly Marcucci Obituary
Elly Marcucci
1932-2019
Elly Marcucci, long-time Houston resident, peacefully passed away on September 18, 2019. She was 87.
Born Elly de Greef, in Arnhem, Holland, "Els" eventually immigrated to the United States, having married Dean Marcucci. She loved socializing with friends and gathering with family, who knew her as their beloved "Oma." She knew several languages, and was especially loved by anyone lucky enough to sample her cooking. She worked for the Methodist Hospital until retirement, but continued to stay active in her immediate community.
She is survived by her son Charles Marcucci and wife Rebecca; daughter Diane McCutcheon and husband Miles; granddaughter Laura Chapline and husband Charlie; granddaughters Julia Marcucci and Margot McCutcheon, as well as a great-grandson, Ellis Chapline.
In lieu of flowers send contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Her memorial service will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 pm on October 7, 2019, at Ashton Gardens, 18002 Clay Road, Houston, Texas 77084.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
