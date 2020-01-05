|
|
Elmer Conrad
"Buddy" Carroll, Jr.
1932-2019
Elmer Conrad Carroll Jr. joined his heavenly family on December 26, 2019. He was born in Wink, Texas to Elmer Conrad Carroll Sr. and his wife Mabel Irene McGowan Carroll on September 3, 1932.
Conrad, aka Buddy, came to Houston when he was six and settled in the Heights area with his parents. The Boy Scouts of America centered his life until he began working in his Dad's truck and body business at the age of 14. He graduated from Reagan High School and attended the University of Houston, where he became involved in the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was very instrumental in the activities on campus and is a life long member of Sigma Chi.
He retired at the age of 85 and sold his business, Pickup Equipment, Inc,
Conrad was an outdoorsman with a quick wit, and a gentle heart. He received numerous award and accolades throughout his career as a businessman and a committee member with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
He is predeceased by his wife Shari Carroll and survived by his wife Pat Edwards Carroll. Other immediate surviving family : Cathy Jax Nickel and husband Mike Nickel Sr., Mike Jr. and Tammy Rochelle; Janet Jax Lorenz; Melissa Edwards, and Faith Malton.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 5501 Main, Houston, Texas.
Suggested Donations: Sigma Chi, American Diabetes Association, The Kidney Foundation, or The Blue Bird Circle.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020