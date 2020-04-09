|
|
Elmer Curtis Seals
1935-2020
Mr. Elmer C. Seals departed this life April 4, 2020.
Mr. Seals' life will be celebrated today, April 9th, 12:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. A walk-by visitation will be held prior to service beginning at 11:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. His service may be viewed through live stream starting at 12:00 P.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/ElmerSeals
In God's care, he leaves his loving wife of 51 years, Alice Faye Seals; their daughter, Tarrow Seals Henderson; son, Charles Davis (Darlene); and daughter, Faye Valentine (John); many other dear relatives and loyal friends.
Private interment will take place at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020