E.J. Boegner
1938-2020
Elmer John Boegner, 82, of Houston, TX, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
E. J., as he was affectionately known to most, was born May 3, 1938 in Ft. Madison, IA, to Elmer Louis and Louise Einspanjer Boegner, and was in the first graduating class of Aquinas High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, and served in administrative and ceremonial duties in Washington DC. He left the military, enrolled at the University of Iowa, but eventually went to work at the family-owned grain elevator in Niota, IL.
E.J.'s work trajectory saw him taking jobs in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Fort Wayne, IN, and finally Houston. In Houston, he held positions at top brokerage and financial management firms, first with Dean Whitter and ultimately Morgan Stanley, where he was a registered financial advisor until his retirement in 2009.
E.J. was active in several social and charitable organizations, namely, the Knights of Regina krewe of the Galveston Mardi Gras, holding the position of Royal Duke.
EJ is survived by his son, Greg of Vilamoura, Portugal; daughter, Brenda (Louis) Parker of Lake Jackson, TX; three grandchildren, Briana Farris, Ashlyn Parker and Pierce Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Gayle.
Funeral services will take place in Fort Madison on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to E.J.'s favorite charity, St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. To connect with the family, call 346-310-0606 or mail 2526 Parana, Houston, TX 77080. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com