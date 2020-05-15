Elmyrle Ambrose
1927 - 2020
ELMYRLE THERESA HUBSCH AMBROSE (PENNY)
1927-2020
September 6, 1927 –
May 10, 2020
Elmyrle (Penny) Ambrose, age 92, passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 in Schertz, Texas. Born on September 6, 1927 in New Orleans, LA. to parents Edward and Clementine Hubsch. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years William Donald Ambrose; sons Wayne Ambrose and wife Susie of Schertz, TX and Glenn Ambrose and wife Michele of Wimberly, TX.; grandsons David Ambrose and wife Emmie, Clayton Ambrose and Grant Ambrose; great-grandsons Hunter, Tucker and Kayson Ambrose. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed. Interment to be at the Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans, LA.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.
