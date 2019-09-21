Home

Services
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clair of Assisi Catholic Church
3131 El Dorado Blvd.
Houston, TX
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Clair of Assisi Catholic Church
3131 El Dorado Blvd.
Houston, TX
Elna Koska


1915 - 2019
Elna Koska Obituary
Lena Hardee Koska
1915-2019
Lena Hardee Koska was born on December 7, 1915 and passed away on September 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lena Lorino, siblings, and her husbands Sam Hardee and Frank Koska. She is survived by her son Nat (Marilyn) Hardee, grandchildren Denise Owens and Nathan Hardee, and great granddaughter Natalie Owens. A visitation followed by mass and a reception will be held at St. Clair of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd., Houston, TX 77059 starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24. For more information please visit the Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home website.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
