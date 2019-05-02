Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
4040 West Bellfort
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Mauzy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise Mauzy


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eloise Mauzy Obituary
Eloise Mauzy
1917-2019
Eloise Shirley Taake Mauzy was born on June 14, 1917 to Henrietta and Herman Taake. A Regan High graduate, she was happily married to Harry L. Mauzy for 63 years. Eloise actively volunteered at St. James Episcopal Church, Grace Episcopal Church, and Braes Interfaith Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Mauzy; son, Harry L. Mauzy, Jr; her parents; her seven brothers and sister and their spouses. Eloise is survived by her daughters, Harriet L. Mauzy and Susan M. Coates and husband Charles; grandsons, Christopher L. Coates and Stephen M. Coates; numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4040 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77025.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Braes Interfaith Ministries, 4300 West Belfort, Houston, TX 77035 or Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd,, Houston, TX 77030. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now