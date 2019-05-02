|
Eloise Mauzy
1917-2019
Eloise Shirley Taake Mauzy was born on June 14, 1917 to Henrietta and Herman Taake. A Regan High graduate, she was happily married to Harry L. Mauzy for 63 years. Eloise actively volunteered at St. James Episcopal Church, Grace Episcopal Church, and Braes Interfaith Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Mauzy; son, Harry L. Mauzy, Jr; her parents; her seven brothers and sister and their spouses. Eloise is survived by her daughters, Harriet L. Mauzy and Susan M. Coates and husband Charles; grandsons, Christopher L. Coates and Stephen M. Coates; numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4040 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77025.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Braes Interfaith Ministries, 4300 West Belfort, Houston, TX 77035 or Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd,, Houston, TX 77030. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2019