1/1
Eloise Spears
1931 - 2020
Eloise Webb Spears passed away on November 19, 2020, at her home, in Magnolia, TX surrounded by her niece, Robin Peinado, nephew, Kevin Potter, and niece Debbie Champagne. She was born January 10, 1931 in Houston, TX to Gilbert Vaughn Webb and Zula Ester Jodie Isabella Torrance Webb. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Webb and a host of cousins, nieces & nephews.
Eloise attended John H Reagan High School (Heights High School) where she was a member & officer of the prestigious Reagan Red Coats, Southwest Texas State College (Texas State University), and graduated from the University of Houston.
Eloise married Walter Leon Spears, Jr. while at SWSTC & moved back to Houston where she went to work for Moncrief-Lenoir & Co; as a Certified Professional Secretary. After many years at Moncrief, Eloise leveraged her experience as a certified secretary to start her own executive suite and secretarial service business, Abby Secretarial Service, along with her sister, Beth. Together, the two sisters grew their successful secretarial business to multiple locations throughout Houston. While at Abby, Eloise returned to college, at nights & weekends, to obtain her Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston in 1980.
After selling the successful secretarial business & graduating, Eloise used her business degree to work with the IRS so she could gain experience to take the CPA exam which she passed on her first sitting. Soon after, Eloise formed Hakemack and Spears CPA firm in Tomball with her friend and colleague Mark Hakemack. Eloise ended her highly successful career as a CPA when she formed Haffner, Haffner, and Spears, LLP.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her life partner Walter, three sons; an infant, Walter L. (Sonny) Spears, III, and David Webb Spears and her siblings Evelyn Webb Thomas, Gilbert Howell Webb, and Virginia Beth Webb Potter.
Eloise was known as an environmentalist & loved her home in the woods with all of the deer & animals that surrounded her. She loved music of all kind & enjoyed listening to her vast collection of LP's & CD's. She made friends easily and remained in contact over the years with many of her RV Rally group, bridge club, line dancing group, and water aerobics group.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, 1400 W. Main St, Tomball, TX 77375. Internment Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Humane Society of the United States or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.


Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein Funeral Home - Tomball

3 entries
November 21, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family at this very sad time. I worked with Eloise at Moncrief-Lenoir and remained good friends thru the years. She was a true lady!! Loved her and she will be missed by all that knew her!!
Evelyn Rasberry
Friend
November 21, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to the family of Eloise. Eloise was always friendly and kind to me-- worked in partnership with an accounting firm to professionally prepare my taxes-- very important!! Eloise, for years, was a member of the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce and for her support to the Chamber and Tomball area community, I will always be grateful. God bless your family with His comfort and peace ----and with joy, as well, knowing that Eloise has forever realized her living hope in Jesus Christ!
Bruce Hillegeist
Friend
November 20, 2020
In loving memory of my beautiful cousin.
Linda Nash
