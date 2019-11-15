|
Elroy Allen
1950-2019
Mr. Elroy Allen entered eternal rest in the Lord on (Friday) November 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He is the Loving Husband of Patricia Allen; adoring Father of Mario Allen, Cedric Allen, Chandra Brown; the Grandfather of Kai Allen, Taylor Allen, Emma Allen and Alice Allen. Elroy was a native of Houston, Texas and resident of Sugarland/Richmond, Texas. He was a graduate of E. E. Worthing High School - Class of 1968 (Houston, Texas), Bishop College - Class of 1972 (Dallas, Texas) and is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. (Mu Gamma Chapter). Visitation will be held on (Saturday) November 16, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. A. Keith Edwards, Officiating. A reception will be held immediately after services at the church. Interment will take place immediately following the reception in the Davis – Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery (3900 B F Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019