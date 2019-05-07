Home

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Elsie Castillo


Elsie Castillo Obituary
Elsie A. Castillo
1924-2019
Elsie Aguirre Castillo, 94, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Houston, Texas with her family by her side. She was born on May 29, 1924 in Houston to Jose and Maria Gonzalez Aguirre. Elsie was one of nine siblings and raised in a loving Christian household. Elsie was a devoted mother and wife, raising five children and always supporting her family. Considered a strong-willed woman, there wasn't anything she couldn't accomplish on her own. Her strength is a characteristic that has been instilled in all of her children. Some of Elsie's favorite times were family parties and holidays, anything that brought them together. Many of her joys in life were time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent a lot of time in the last few years sitting on the porch and enjoying the outdoors. Over her many years, Elsie enjoyed spending time and conversations with her siblings and their spouses and most recently with sister in law Julia Aguirre, who she loved very dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Castillo, son, Anthony Castillo, son-in-law, Ronald (Mogie) Almogabar, sisters - Rebecca Aguirre, Elizabeth Ramos and Aurora Salazar, brothers - William, David, Thomas, Hector and Robert Aguirre. Elsie is survived by her loving and devoted children, Phillip Castillo Jr., Ruben Castillo and wife Ima, Edie Almogabar and Richard Castillo and wife Tina. Grandchildren Phillip and Gerard Castillo, Shane Castillo, Heather Castillo, Julianne, John Michael and Laura Almogabar, Stephanie Castle, Krissy Berlanga and Ashlynn Castillo. Along with several great grandchildren numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses and friends. No son or daughter could have a better mother - we love you, Mom. You will live forever in our hearts. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5-9pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7pm at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 9,2019at 1:00pm in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 7, 2019
