Elsie Krahn-Dietz1916-2020Elsie Krahn-Dietz, 104, passed away on Friday May 8th, 2020. She was born in Spring, TX on April 6th, 1916. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruno Dietz, four sisters, Vera, Irene, Norma, Ruth and brother Erwin. Survived by her son Robert A. Dietz. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Elsie will be interred in Rosewood Cemetery in Humble, TX.