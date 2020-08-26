ELSIE LEE BLAIR HINKLE1927-2020was born July 21, 1927 in Malakoff, Texas and passed away on August 13, 2020. She will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her Family, Friends and Church Family.All Services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Berean Missionary Baptist Church, 11114 Cullen Blvd., Houston, Texas, 77047. Viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Bruce Washington, Officiating. Interment Houston National Cemetery.