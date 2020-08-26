1/1
Elsie Hinkle
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELSIE LEE BLAIR HINKLE
1927-2020
was born July 21, 1927 in Malakoff, Texas and passed away on August 13, 2020. She will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her Family, Friends and Church Family.
All Services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Berean Missionary Baptist Church, 11114 Cullen Blvd., Houston, Texas, 77047. Viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Bruce Washington, Officiating. Interment Houston National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Berean Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Berean Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
713-523-4992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson Mortuary - Houston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved