|
|
Elsie Carol Moore
1933-2019
Elsie Carol Moore, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Healdton, Oklahoma on May 15, 1933, the daughter of Earnest White and Nellie White.
In 1950, Carol graduated from Ardmore High School where she received an excellent education and was a football cheerleader and Home Coming Queen her Senior Year. She continued her education by attending many Universities some were BYU, Oklahoma State University, University of Oklahoma and received her master's degree from East Central State University. Carol put her education to work teaching in public schools for 32 years in Healdton, Sapulpa and Duncan Oklahoma. She was an outstanding educator.
She married Dan A. Moore on June 5, 1955. They were married for 64 years and had one son, Dan Moore II.
Carol enjoyed life and had a heart of gold and was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She and her husband shared daily walks, sunbathing on the beach, reading, and traveling the countryside from sea to sea.
May her journey be eternally peaceful with love and happiness and her heart filled with God's love.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas, 77546. She will be buried in Ardmore, Oklahoma at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Moore family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019