Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:15 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Elton Jackson Obituary
Elton Roy Jackson
1944-2019
July 10, 1944 –
February 8, 2019
Elton Roy Jackson was born in Houston, Texas on July 10, 1944, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on February 8, 2019. Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Julia Jackson and his grandparents, Matt and Zula Brown. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 27 years, Margot Oviedo, brother: Raymond & Marla Jackson, daughters: Marceen Shaughnessy & Chris Gabor, Janelle & Todd Goddard, and Doreen Simmons. Grandchildren: Keely Shaughnessy, Ashleigh and Steven Nash, Roy Goddard, Jay, Tylar & Melissa Simmons, Conner Strom. Great-Grandchild: Quinleigh Anna Nash. Elton's roots were in Houston, Texas and graduated from Sam Houston High School. After his service in the U.S. Air Force, He then owned his own business, Elton's Auto Service for 20 years in Leon Valley, Texas. He enjoyed drag racing his '64 Falcon (Blue in Two Bits), He was an avid gardener, and He appreciated excursions to the Texas Gulf Coast for surf fishing. Elton lived life to the fullest and had a playful disposition that will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Audie L Murphy Memorial VA Hospital, attn: Volunteer Service, 7400 Merton Minter St, San Antonio, TX 78229. Make checks payable to: Veteran Affairs.
A Graveside Service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:15 P.M. Guest may register at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with:
MISSION PARK
FUNERAL
CHAPELS NORTH
3401 CHERRY
RIDGE DRIVE
SAN ANTONIO,
TEXAS 78230
210-349-1414
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
