Elton Roy Jackson

1944-2019

July 10, 1944 –

February 8, 2019

Elton Roy Jackson was born in Houston, Texas on July 10, 1944, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on February 8, 2019. Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Julia Jackson and his grandparents, Matt and Zula Brown. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 27 years, Margot Oviedo, brother: Raymond & Marla Jackson, daughters: Marceen Shaughnessy & Chris Gabor, Janelle & Todd Goddard, and Doreen Simmons. Grandchildren: Keely Shaughnessy, Ashleigh and Steven Nash, Roy Goddard, Jay, Tylar & Melissa Simmons, Conner Strom. Great-Grandchild: Quinleigh Anna Nash. Elton's roots were in Houston, Texas and graduated from Sam Houston High School. After his service in the U.S. Air Force, He then owned his own business, Elton's Auto Service for 20 years in Leon Valley, Texas. He enjoyed drag racing his '64 Falcon (Blue in Two Bits), He was an avid gardener, and He appreciated excursions to the Texas Gulf Coast for surf fishing. Elton lived life to the fullest and had a playful disposition that will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Audie L Murphy Memorial VA Hospital, attn: Volunteer Service, 7400 Merton Minter St, San Antonio, TX 78229. Make checks payable to: Veteran Affairs.

A Graveside Service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:15 P.M. Guest may register at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with:

MISSION PARK

FUNERAL

CHAPELS NORTH

3401 CHERRY

RIDGE DRIVE

SAN ANTONIO,

TEXAS 78230

210-349-1414 Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary