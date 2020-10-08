Elton Thornell, Jr.
1945-2020
Elton ("BIG E") Edward Thornell, Jr. , 75, of Pearland, Tx. passed away Oct 2, 2020. Services will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 4 p.m. A Life Tribute will be posted in a few days. Peevey Funeral Home, 12440 Beamer Rd off Scarsdale, Houston, Tx 77089, 281-464-7200. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to Pearland Lions Club, PO Box 903, Pearland, Tx 77588-0903 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, PO Box 863785, Processing Center, Orlando, Fl 32886 or www.lovetotherescue.